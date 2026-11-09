Jin Young And Cho Yi Hyun See Cracks In Their Relationship In 'Summer Vacation'

“Summer Vacation” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Summer Vacation” is a teen romance drama starring Cho Yi Hyun as Kim Ha Yeon, an ordinary high school student who has a mysterious experience during her summer vacation before returning to reality. Jin Young stars as Jo Yu Gyeom, a boy the same age as her.

Spoilers

The previous episodes 3 and 4 depicted a narrative where Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon confirmed their feelings for each other amid a crisis. After Jo Yu Gyeom risked his life to rescue Kim Ha Yeon from a human trafficking threat, the two solidified their relationship with a tearful embrace.

On the other hand, the unfortunate family background of Seong Sae Ryeong (Hong Ye Ji)—who was thought to be from a wealthy environment—was revealed, leading to a shift in the power dynamics within the school. The conflict escalated uncontrollably. An incident occurred where Seong Sae Ryeong, anticipating retaliation from her peers, called Kim Ha Yeon out and doused her with water. Jo Yu Gyeom, who witnessed this, expressed intense anger, and ultimately, Seong Sae Ryeong left the school with a bitter exit.

The newly released still cuts for episodes 5 and 6 capture the contrasting atmosphere between the two leads. While they appear affectionate walking along the blue beach, their eyes when facing each other show a subtle distance instead of their usual spark, raising viewers’ curiosity.

The production team teased, “This week, a decisive crisis that will shake the emotional lines of Jo Yu Gyeom and Kim Ha Yeon will arrive. Please watch over the moments of cracks and changes in their relationship as they face the unpredictable aftermath brought on by Seong Sae Ryeong, who left the school pushed to the brink.”

Catch up on “Summer Vacation” on Viki with subtitles below:

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