Watch: Nam Ji Hyun And Kim Jae Yeong Bid Farewell To 'Make Me Tingle' On Heartwarming Set Of Final Filming

“Make Me Tingle” has released a new behind-the-scenes video for episodes 9 and 10!

The newly released making-of video features Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong testing out their romantic scenes together.

While rehearsing the couple ring scene, the director laughs at Nam Ji Hyun’s surprised reaction. Kim Jae Yeong comments, “It’s cold—please hurry up and accept.” Nam Ji Hyun suggests the two link arms, and when Kim Jae Yeong subtly puts his hands in his pocket to avoid the cold, Nam Ji Hyun laughs and comments, “This won’t do. Let’s hold hands then.” Later, Kim Jae Yeong also brags about his couple rings to the making-of camera, adding, “I don’t have money now.”

Nam Ji Hyun and Kim Jae Yeong continue to make the cast smile nonstop with their affectionate moments on set from taking photo booth pictures together to cooking food together.

In their closing remarks, Kim Jae Yeong pretends to tear up as Nam Ji Hyun laughs at his antics. Kim Jae Yeong remarks, “This is my second project with Ji Hyun, so I’m very fond of it. I think we were able to wrap up enjoyably and well, so I’m happy.” Nam Ji Hyun shares, “It’s a relief we were able to finish without anyone getting sick,” mentioning how cold it has gotten since filming began. She adds, “Jae Yeong oppa made the set really fun, so I think I could film while laughing a lot.”

Check out the final making-of below:

“Make Me Tingle” recently came to a successful close.

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