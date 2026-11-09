Kim So Hyun Visits Choo Young Woo At The Hospital In “Between Steps”

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama directed by the late Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin grew apart due to deepening misunderstandings and emotional wounds despite their feelings for each other. After belatedly learning that there was nothing going on between Im Yoo Jin and Lee Ji Hoon (Jang In Sub), Park Min Jae tried to win her heart back. However, Im Yoo Jin pushed him away as she tearfully poured out all the hurt and disappointment she had bottled up over time.

The newly released stills show Park Min Jae hospitalized. Images of Park Min Jae lying in a hospital bed and Im Yoo Jin rushing to see him as soon as she hears the news create a sense of tension. Im Yoo Jin gazes at Park Min Jae with a worried expression, revealing that she still has feelings for him.

Park Min Jae’s mother, Hong Eun Joo (Shim Hye Jin), and his colleagues from the robotics research lab are also seen at the hospital. Hong Eun Joo has a stern expression as she looks at the research lab colleagues, creating a tense atmosphere. The sight of his visibly dejected colleagues further raises curiosity about what happened to Park Min Jae.

The affectionate gazes exchanged between Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin as they meet again capture viewers’ attention. Although the two have hurt each other, they seem unable to hide the fact that they still worry about and miss one another.

The production team previewed, “Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin will be shown suffering both physically and emotionally because they worry about and miss each other.”

They added that Im Yoo Jin’s decision will be an important point to watch as she still has feelings for Park Min Jae but struggles to approach him because of the hurt she experienced in the past. Viewers are curious to see whether the two will be able to overcome their conflicting emotions and find their way back to each other.

The next episode of “Between Steps” airs on November 9 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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