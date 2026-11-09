Park Min Young Dishes On Her “Nine To Six” Character And Chemistry With Yook Sungjae And Go Soo

Park Min Young has shared more insights into her upcoming office romance drama “Nine to Six”!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warm-hearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Park Min Young plays Kang Ji Yi, a workaholic deputy manager on the legal team.

On the teamwork she shared with her co-star Yook Sungjae, she said, “Yook Sungjae is such a fun and free-spirited person, and he’s also a great actor.” She continued, “We’re both quite playful. Yook Sungjae handled the ad-libs while I handled the reactions, and together we created some fun scenes.”

About the chemistry among the three leads, she shared, “The balance among Go Soo, Yook Sungjae, and me was great. Whenever Yook Sungjae and I started fooling around, Go Soo would show up at just the right moment and calm us down with his signature warmth. Both of them brought such comfortable energy to the set, so it was only natural that we had great chemistry.”

Regarding her character, Park Min Young shared, “Kang Ji Yi isn’t an especially bold or intense character, but she was someone who could bring out a brighter side of me, Park Min Young, who has become a little more reserved over the years. I found it interesting to see how Ji Yi changes as she gets involved with the other characters. Playing her actually made me feel a little brighter, so she became a character I’m grateful for.”

She also revealed the extra effort she put into bringing the sharp and capable deputy manager to life. “Since I haven’t actually experienced working in an office, I watched documentaries about office workers and sought advice from people around me who work in offices,” she said. “I also boldly transformed my look with a sleek bob haircut to capture the image of a sharp and capable deputy manager on the legal team.”

Park Min Young also shared a behind-the-scenes story about a scene in which her character relieves stress by eating spicy jjamppong (spicy Chinese-style Korean seafood noodle soup), despite the actress herself being unable to handle spicy food. “When filming the scenes where I eat the extra-spicy jjamppong, I imagined that I was eating something I really liked,” she said.

She added, “I’m the type of person who loses weight while working on a project, so I was determined to eat healthy, nutritious meals even if I only had time for one meal a day. I also made an effort to stretch regularly and manage my stress through mental discipline, trying to live a diligent and productive life just like Kang Ji Yi.”

Finally, Park Min Young described “Nine to Six” as “a story about ordinary people like us, who work hard through the challenges of everyday life, rather than extraordinary individuals. With a touch of cute romance, it’s a drama that viewers can comfortably enjoy.”

She also encouraged viewers to tune in to the first two episodes and Episode 12 in particular. “I really hope you’ll watch Episodes 1, 2, and 12. Our drama has some amazing endings, and there’s so much I want to spoil, but I can’t,” she said. “When we filmed Episode 12, I personally felt so at ease and happy. I sincerely hope that if you stick with us through Episode 12, the happiness I felt will reach you as well.”

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

Until then, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)