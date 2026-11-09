Joy And Kim Hyun Jin’s Repeated Chance Encounters Lead To A Misunderstanding In “One-Of-A-Kind Romance”

“One-of-a-Kind Romance” is set to premiere with its first two episodes today!

Based on a webtoon, “One-of-a-Kind Romance” follows Gong Yu Il (Red Velvet’s Joy), an ordinary woman on the job hunt who unexpectedly becomes the manager of Tak Mu I (Kim Hyun Jin), a top star hiding the emotional scars left by a stalking incident. The drama follows their romance as Gong Yu Il, who dreams of living an ordinary life, and Tak Mu I, who found the strength to keep going through a novel she wrote years ago, cross paths by chance and gradually develop a sweet and heartfelt relationship.

In the upcoming Episodes 1 and 2, a series of chance encounters leads to a major misunderstanding between job seeker Gong Yu Il and top star Tak Mu I. Having graduated from college, Gong Yu Il is struggling through the difficult job-hunting process. She is a hardworking young woman doing whatever she can to make ends meet, even working the night shift at a convenience store on the day of a job interview.

While going about her ordinary life, Gong Yu Il repeatedly crosses paths with top star Tak Mu I in all sorts of places. Their encounters begin when she serves him as a convenience store clerk, but they cross paths again at a filming location. Already stressed by a stalker, Tak Mu I grows suspicious of Gong Yu Il and starts keeping a close eye on her.

What seems like nothing more than a string of coincidences to Gong Yu Il gradually becomes a collection of suspicious circumstances in Tak Mu I’s eyes, setting the two off on the wrong foot from the very beginning.

In the stills, Tak Mu I exchanges a meaningful glance with his manager Kim Young Soo (Choi Kwon) when he spots Gong Yu Il at the filming location. The arrival of Gong Yu Il’s friend Yoo Yeon Joo (Na Hyun Young), a drama production PD, also adds another layer to the story.

The first two episodes of “One-of-a-Kind Romance” will be released on November 9 at 6 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” below:

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And watch Kim Hyun Jin in “IDOL I” below:

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