Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro Are Drawn Into A New Stage Of The Deadly Game In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode.

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, coins, bread, and lipstick were found near the eliminated participants. The first clue was a “1-peso coin” placed in the hand of the granddaughter of Miguel Garcia (Joel Torre), the Manila participant who failed his mission to prepare 10 million pesos (approximately $537,655) in cash. This was followed by “bread soaked in wine,” which was used to gag the lover of Bangkok participant Am Thanawan (Narupornkamol Chaisang), who failed to expose a drug cartel, and “lipstick” found smeared on the lips of the deceased husband of Taipei participant Christina Lin (Alice Ko) after she failed to release a private video.

“kiDnap GAME” has given these objects symbolic meaning by connecting them to the gold coins, wine glass, and red apple featured in the opening title sequence. Notably, whenever a participant is eliminated, the ending scene heightens the tension with images of a jar of gold coins shattering, a wine glass breaking, or a red apple rotting. These clues, left alongside red rose petals, suggest that the perpetrator has deliberately and meticulously chosen a signature for each victim.

The reasons why participants from different backgrounds became entangled in the game are also gradually coming to light. Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi), a doctor in Seoul, recalls an incident in Tokyo five years ago after seeing Christina Lin’s son. At the time, Han Ki Joo was working at a hospital in Tokyo and personally treated a child who had been brought in with burn injuries. Tokyo detective Niide Toshiro (Sakaguchi Kentaro) also reacts meaningfully to the phrase “Tokyo five years ago,” hinting at a mysterious connection between the two men.

The arrival of a new character and the perpetrator’s latest threat further heighten the tension. A mysterious young man (Sho Kasamatsu), who ambushed Niide Toshiro’s junior detective before appearing at a Tokyo broadcasting station, approaches reporter Isobe Akina (Sae Okazaki) and offers to bring her an exclusive story.

Meanwhile, Niide Toshiro, who is in Taipei, receives a threatening message from the perpetrator: “Since you keep doing pointless things, I’ve prepared a new stage just for you.”

Episode 6 of Channel A’s “kiDnap GAME” will air on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

WATCH NOW

Or check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)