Kim Yun Seok And Koo Kyo Hwan Form An Unlikely Partnership Amid A Snowstorm In “White Blast”

The upcoming film “White Blast” has unveiled new stills highlighting the teamwork between Kim Yun Seok and Koo Kyo Hwan!

“White Blast” is a mystery thriller that follows Gap Soo (Kim Yun Seok), a stationmaster nearing retirement, and his newly appointed successor, Hyun Taek (Koo Kyo Hwan), who discover a mysterious body at a rural train station isolated by a heavy snowstorm.

In the newly released stills, Gap Soo and Hyun Taek stand side by side in front of a snow-covered tunnel, gazing in the same direction. In another image, they are having a serious conversation on a snow-covered railway track, hinting at the gravity of the incident they have encountered. Curiosity is mounting over what will prompt the two men, who initially regard each other with suspicion, to join forces.

Other stills capture the contrasting sides of Gap Soo and Hyun Taek inside the Seoloh Station office. Hyun Taek is completely absorbed in his meal with his cheeks puffed out, while Gap Soo quietly watches his new colleague as he checks the station logbook.

In another image, Gap Soo presses a finger to his lips to signal Hyun Taek to be quiet, offering a glimpse of both the differences in their personalities and the playful rapport developing between them.

“White Blast” will hit theaters on November 18. Stay tuned!

While you wait, watch Koo Kyo Hwan in “Once We Were Us”:

WATCH NOW

Or watch Kim Yun Seok in “Escape from Mogadishu”:

WATCH NOW

Source (1)