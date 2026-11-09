Ahn Bo Hyun And Claudia Kim Are Drawn To Each Other Despite Their Different Social Statuses In “Sacred Jewel”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has shared new stills of Ahn Bo Hyun and Claudia Kim!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

Ahn Bo Hyun plays Baek Gyeol, a young commander and former member of the royal guard unit Gyeollyonggun who leads the escort team tasked with finding the Avalokitesvara Bead. Having once served as an imperial bodyguard in Gyeollyonggun, the most elite military unit coveted by warriors, Baek Gyeol finds himself caught up in an unpredictable fate after becoming entangled with Wang Hee (Claudia Kim), the emperor’s youngest daughter.

Claudia Kim plays Wang Hee, the emperor’s youngest daughter, who lost her husband at an early age and now lives alone in Gyeonghwa Palace. Having kept others at a distance and led her life with a cool, rational outlook, she finds herself swept up in an unexpected whirlwind of emotions after meeting Baek Gyeol, a commander in Gyeollyonggun. Baek Gyeol looks at her with an innocent gaze, while Wang Hee has always faced the world with a level-headed and, at times, cynical attitude. As rumors about their relationship spread both inside and outside the palace, the two become the subject of widespread attention.

The newly released still captures the pair’s dangerously charged chemistry. Dressed in silk sleepwear characteristic of the Goryeo era, Baek Gyeol and Wang Hee share an intimate moment filled with subtle tension, as though they have fallen deeply for each other. The image hints at the passionate feelings hidden beneath what initially appears to be a harmless flirtation, raising curiosity about how their relationship will unfold.

However, another still reveals a dramatic shift in their relationship, showing Baek Gyeol and Wang Hee facing off in a tense confrontation despite once being closer than anyone. As their feelings for each other have grown increasingly intense, the fate that awaits them seems unlikely to be smooth. Why has Wang Hee come into conflict with Baek Gyeol, and how will their romance become intertwined with the journey to save Goryeo?

The production team shared, “Baek Gyeol and Wang Hee are characters who are powerfully drawn to each other despite the barriers of social status and the fate imposed on them by their era. Their relationship, which may initially seem like a harmless flirtation, gradually begins to change.” They added, “Please look forward to the passionate yet precarious story Ahn Bo Hyun and Claudia Kim will bring to life.”

“Sacred Jewel” is set to premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in “Yumi’s Cells” on Viki below:

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And watch Claudia Kim in “Chimera”:

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