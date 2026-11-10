P.O Strikes A Balance Between Jang Nara And Kim Hye Yoon In 'Good Partner 2'

P.O returns once again as a reliable supporter for Jang Nara in “Good Partner 2”!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

The newly released stills capture a meeting between Jeon Eun Ho and Cha Eun Kyung from Rebom Law Firm and Kang Hye Sung from the opposing side in the courtroom. In particular, Jeon Eun Ho steps in as a mediator between Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung, who appears visibly uncomfortable after hearing Cha Eun Kyung’s words.

Like a colleague who has worked with her for a long time, Jeon Eun Ho grasps Cha Eun Kyung’s intentions and eases the tension with his signature playful attitude. It is a scene that reveals him as someone who understands the relationship between the two better than anyone else.

Another photo captures a moment where Jeon Eun Ho is sharing a meal with Kang Hye Sung. The two share the commonality of being associate lawyers handling practical work at their respective firms. The image of Jeon Eun Ho comforting a worried Kang Hye Sung leaves viewers curious about how their relationship will develop in the future.

P.O explained, “Since many new characters are appearing [in Season 2], I didn’t try to stand out or be flashy. Rather than creating new, specific acting points, I focused on the harmony of the entire drama,” adding, “I wanted to become a character who provides a sense of stability so that viewers who loved Season 1 can also watch Season 2 comfortably.”

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Binge-watch Season 1 below:

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Or check out teasers for the upcoming season below:

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