Sung Hoon And Lee Jung Shin Leave Completely Opposite Impressions On Oh Se Young In 'What A Boss Wants'

The upcoming drama “What a Boss Wants” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The newly released stills showcase Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae sitting across from each other at a Seheon Group job interview. Kwon Do Hyuk, sitting as the interviewer, holds a resume with a relaxed attitude, while Lee Eun Chae, the applicant, is visibly flustered upon discovering him.

Notably, Lee Eun Chae suddenly bolts from her seat in the middle of the interview, but Kwon Do Hyuk calmly instructs someone to bring her back. Left alone together, the two engage in a tense war of nerves, with Kwon Do Hyuk putting Lee Eun Chae in an awkward position by asking an embarrassing question.

Another set of stills feature Lee Eun Chae and Moon Tae Kyung’s (Lee Jung Shin) unexpected encounter. Lee Eun Chae leads a double life, acting as a job seeker by day and as Soo, the vocalist for the indie band India Red, by night. When Lee Eun Chae finds herself in trouble after the heel of her high heel breaks while on the move, Moon Tae Kyung comes to her aid by personally repairing the shoe and handing it to her. Moon Tae Kyung expresses his surprise at her aura, which is distinctly different from how he had seen her before.

“What a Boss Wants” will premiere on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Check out teasers for the drama below:

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