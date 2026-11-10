Watch: Bae Hyeon Seong, Cha Kang Yoon, And Park Yoon Ho Risk It All For A Dangerous Deal In “The Substitute” Teaser

Upcoming series “The Substitute” has released a new teaser!

“The Substitute” is a crime thriller about three young men Nam Jae Yeop (Bae Hyeon Seong), Kang Geon Tae (Cha Kang Yoon), and Joo Hee Dong (Park Yoon Ho) whose conflicting desires and personal struggles lead them toward an irreversible crime on the day of the college entrance exam.

The newly released teaser captures the conflicts that arise as Nam Jae Yeop, Kang Geon Tae, and Joo Hee Dong become entangled in a dangerous deal.

Kang Geon Tae, the top student at his school and a scholarship recipient from a low-income family, cannot escape the reality of poverty despite his outstanding academic performance. His words, “I just wanted to go to college,” and his declaration, “I’m going to live a normal life,” reveal his desperate longing for an ordinary life. However, that desperation ultimately leads him to make an irreversible choice.

The teaser also shows Nam Jae Yeop, a seemingly perfect student who has it all, from a wealthy background and handsome looks to excellent grades. After being slapped by someone, he reveals his suppressed emotions, saying, “I’m a defective product—that’s why I’ve always felt broken.” Although he appears perfect on the outside, Nam Jae Yeop harbors a deep sense of inadequacy stemming from never feeling acknowledged. He strikes a dangerous deal with Kang Geon Tae, with each holding the other’s weaknesses. Their conflict grows even more intense when Kang Geon Tae warns him, “This time, it’s your turn.”

The conflict soon extends to all three friends as Joo Hee Dong, Kang Geon Tae’s closest friend, also becomes entangled in their relationship. In one scene, Joo Hee Dong expresses his hurt feelings, asking, “You think they’d accept me if I went alone without Geon Tae?” In another scene, he is seen giving Nam Jae Yeop and Kang Geon Tae a cold look. As the three friends begin to suspect one another, cracks start to emerge in their relationship.

The question Kang Geon Tae poses near the end of the teaser, “Are you willing to bet your life on it?” hints at just how dangerous the deal they are about to make will be.

The production team commented, “The butterfly effect triggered by a one-time deal leads to an unpredictable web of crime. Please look forward to the suspense that unfolds as the true nature of various characters is revealed when the young people cross the line and their desires clash.”

Watch the teaser below!

“The Substitute” is set to premiere on November 23.

In the meantime, watch Bae Hyeon Seong in “Family by Choice” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Cha Kang Yoon in “The Art of Negotiation” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1)