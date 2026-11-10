Lee Hyun Wook, Jang Hyuk, And More Showcase Their Fierce Resolve Amid The Chaos Of War In Poster For “Sword & Silence”

The upcoming historical drama “Sword & Silence” has unveiled a new poster!

Directed by Kim Yeong Jo of “Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth,” “Sword & Silence” tells the story of how the small kingdom of Silla overcame the stronger states of Goguryeo, Baekje, and the Tang dynasty of China to unify the Three Kingdoms.

The newly released poster features key characters, including Kim Pom Min (Lee Hyun Wook), Yeon Gaesomun (Jang Hyuk), Kim Chun Chu (Kim Kang Woo), Kim Yu Shin (Park Sung Woong), Kim Jin Ju (Jung Woong In), Seol O Yu (Kim Do Hyun), Go Yeon Mu (Baek Sung Hyun), Li Shimin (Yang Hyun Min), Kim In Mun (Oh Seung Hoon), Bidam (Lee Ji Hoon), Empress Wu Zetian (Choi Ye Bin), and Xue Rengui (Lee Ji Hoon).

Clad in armor, Kim Pom Min appears to be holding back his pain, his eyes filled with sorrow as though he has witnessed the horrors of war. Yeon Gaesomun exudes a fierce ambition to conquer the world, while Kim Chun Chu and Kim Yu Shin reveal their unwavering determination to unify the Three Kingdoms. The battlefield stretching out behind the characters hints at the horrors of war and the arduous journey toward unification.

Kim Jin Ju, Seol O Yu, Go Yeon Mu, Li Shimin, Kim In Mun, Bidam, Empress Wu Zetian, and Xue Rengui each harbor their own ambitions and play pivotal roles in the story. Amid external threats and internal divisions, attention is focused on the choices these characters will make as they pursue their respective ambitions, from defending their kingdoms and seizing power to attaining wealth and glory.

The production team commented, “The poster captures the determination of characters who each bear a different destiny amid war. We ask for your great interest and anticipation for this drama, which will portray not only the weapons on the battlefield but also the psychological warfare unfolding between the characters.”

“Sword & Silence” is set to premiere on November 14 at 9:20 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Hyun Wook in “The Queen Who Crowns”:

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While waiting, watch Jang Hyuk in “Wok of Love”:

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