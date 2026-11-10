Watch: Jang Nara Confidently Draws In Clients In 'Good Partner 2' Teaser

SBS’s “Good Partner 2” has unveiled a new teaser!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.”

The newly released teaser features an advertisement for Cha Eun Kyung’s law firm Rebom. With confidence, Cha Eun Kyung reassures future potential clients, “Divorce isn’t the beginning of a cold winter. It’s the return of spring.”

Along with Cha Eun Kyung’s résumé, she persuades, “Not only will we help with the divorce suit, but we will assist so that you can live well after the divorce,” appealing to the audience as a helper who can assist in life rather than a lawyer who sells the idea of divorce.

Wrapping up, Cha Eun Kyung reassures, “When it comes to divorce, I still know best.”

Check out the teaser below!

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

Binge-watch Season 1 below:

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Or check out more teasers for the upcoming season below:

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