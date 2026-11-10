Kang Hoon, Cho Hyun Chul, And More Talk About The Heart And Humor Of Their Upcoming Drama “Happy Anding”

The six lead actors of “Happy Anding” have shared what viewers can look forward to ahead of the drama’s premiere!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Kang Hoon plays Kang Tae Gu, the leader of the comedy trio Asura. He shared, “Just as people grow taller through growing pains, I believe we, too, become stronger and grow little by little as we go through countless painful moments. The biggest appeal of ‘Happy Anding’ is that it tells the story of young people who overcome their hardships and grow.” He added, “Please look forward to finding out why Asura started doing comedy and what their dreams mean to them. I’m confident it will be a really fun drama, so I hope you’ll give it lots of love and support.”

Cho Hyun Chul plays Kim Nam Il, an Asura member who has been in a long-term relationship for 10 years. His character struggles between his dreams and love. Cho Hyun Chul said, “I hope viewers will pay attention to what happens to Asura, a trio of comedians who have remained unknown for 10 years, and watch these three friends pour all their energy into getting just one chance to perform on stage.” He also shared, “I genuinely enjoyed filming this drama. We had such a good time on set, and I hope that positive energy reaches viewers as well.”

Kim Jung Jin takes on the role of Han Jun Seo, who is affectionate toward his fellow Asura members but finds it difficult to open up to others. Introducing the drama, he noted that “‘Happy Anding’ brings together both laughter and sadness.” He added, “Viewers will be able to enjoy its cheerful humor while also feeling a sense of heartache.” He continued, “I hope the story of young people who keep pushing forward in pursuit of their dreams, even after being broken and battered, can offer viewers courage and hope.”

Lee Yi Dam plays Go Eun Young, an enthusiastic fan of Asura. Although quiet and reserved, she gradually changes after meeting the trio. Lee Yi Dam shared, “While filming, I found myself reflecting on my own dreams, just like Asura, and put my heart into my performance. We had such a fun and happy time filming, and I sincerely hope that positive energy reaches viewers as well.” She also highlighted the chemistry among the characters as something to look forward to, saying, “I hope viewers will follow Asura’s journey and experience the wide range of emotions they bring, from passion and excitement to frustration and comfort. It will also be interesting to see how they became friends and how they have pursued their dreams together until now.”

Moon Hee appears as Lee Na Yeon, Kim Nam Il’s girlfriend, who has everything from a privileged family background to an impressive education and career. Moon Hee said, “‘Happy Anding’ tells the story of young people passionately pursuing their dreams in a cheerful and entertaining way. Every member of the cast and crew put their hearts into every scene.” She continued, “The characters in ‘Happy Anding’ each do their best in their own way, and when faced with difficulties, they pick themselves up and keep moving forward. I hope the drama can offer warm encouragement to everyone who is living with a dream of their own.”

Yoon Ga Yi plays Go Ji Young, Go Eun Young’s younger sister, who has a free-spirited personality. She picked “the 10 years Asura spent as unknown comedians” as a key point to watch. Yoon Ga Yi said, “I think viewers will naturally find themselves rooting for Asura as they follow the time the three have spent pursuing their dreams and the journey that lies ahead. I hope you’ll follow their reckless yet heartfelt adventure with warmth.” She added, “This project is especially meaningful to me because we filmed it with such passion. I hope you’ll look forward to it and show it lots of love.”

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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Also watch Lee Yi Dam in “The Queen Who Crowns” below:

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