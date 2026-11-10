Choo Young Woo And Kim So Hyun Receive Shocking News At The Hospital In “Between Steps” Finale

“Between Steps” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Between Steps” is a romance drama directed by the late Ahn Pan Seok, who helmed the hit dramas “Something in the Rain,” “One Spring Night,” and “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon.” The drama tells the love story of Park Min Jae (Choo Young Woo), a former swimmer who lost his right leg due to illness, and Im Yoo Jin (Kim So Hyun), a graduate student who finds a new path after losing her way.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, Im Yoo Jin finally came to understand Park Min Jae’s true feelings after he honestly opened up about the anxieties and fears he had been unable to express before.

The newly released stills for the upcoming episode give a glimpse of the complex emotions of Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin. Park Min Jae’s troubled gaze as he looks at Im Yoo Jin and the emotions conveyed by her bowed head hint at an uneasy atmosphere between the two.

The next still shows Park Min Jae and Im Yoo Jin visiting a hospital together. The two look visibly shocked after hearing the results from a doctor. What might have happened to them?

The final episode of “Between Steps” airs on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embracee” on Viki:

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And watch Choo Young Woo in “Oasis” below:

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