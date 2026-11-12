5 Ryan Cheng (Cheng Lei) C-Dramas Which Showcase His Intense Charm

There is no denying that Ryan Cheng’s (Cheng Lei) turn as Yu Chang Xuan left an impression. Playing the formidable and ruthless warlord whose obsession with a woman drives him to extremes, his character’s arc won Ryan Cheng love and hate in equal measure, once again reiterating the actor’s ability to showcase his immense range.

Transitioning from short format dramas to longer features, the actor’s sharp features and rugged frame make him a perfect fit for the complex characters in historical dramas, while also allowing him to showcase his ease with martial arts. Not one for theatrics or exaggerated movements, his micro expressions convey the emotional arcs of his characters in every mood and shade.

Here is a look at five Ryan Cheng dramas that showcase the actor’s brooding intensity.

Ryan Cheng’s Yu Chang Xuan exudes power. Self-assured and driven by ambition, he is the commander-in-chief of the Nine Corps of the Yu army. Chang Xuan is ruthless, and even though he is dismissed as a troublemaker, he believes in fair play and justice. Whether it is weeding out corruption from the ranks or intercepting strategies and alliances, he is always a step ahead.

Though invincible in his professional life, his personal life gets upended ever since he sets his sights on Ye Ping Jun (Xu Ruo Han). An ordinary student whose independent nature and brilliant mind have captivated him as much as her good looks, Ping Jun doesn’t reciprocate his feelings and makes her dislike for him clear. Obsessive to the point of being out of control, Chang Xuan’s relationship with her develops into an emotionally complex dynamic. While he can take a bullet for Ping Jun and destroy himself for her, she finds herself conflicted about her feelings towards a man who remains an enigma to her.

Ryan Cheng plays Chang Xuan with élan. He is a man who wants to have it all and regards himself as the master of his destiny, only to suffer in love. He conveys Chang Xuan’s complexities and dilemmas, portraying him as unfeeling and cold-hearted at times, yet disarmingly charming and vulnerable at others through his eyes and expressions. The smoldering passion of Chang Xuan portrayed by the actor set many screens on fire.

Start watching “The Lament of Autumn”:

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In commander mode yet again, Ryan Cheng plays Xiao Jue, the brilliant yet strictly disciplined leader of the Xiao Army. Weighed down by the responsibility of carrying forth his family’s legacy, Xiao Jue comes across as an unsmiling and heartless military leader. A man battling many burdens, he believes in action over words. If there is one thing he believes in, it is fair play. He wants to avenge his family’s honor and will stop at nothing in his quest for justice.

When He Yan (Zhou Ye), a woman fleeing her own past, joins his camp under the guise of a male recruit, he is suspicious and wary. But over time, he learns to appreciate her tactical and combat skills. Even when he learns that she is a woman, he isn’t prejudiced; rather, he treats her as an equal. His soft and playful side surfaces when he falls in love with He Yan.

Ryan Cheng’s intensity won hearts. His brooding stare and sidelong glances, as he communicated Xiao Jue’s feelings of suspicion, longing, torment, and fierce devotion to the woman he loves, make his initially stiff character feel human.

Start watching “Legend of the Female General”:

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Ryan Cheng’s Prince Mo Xiu Yao was once an admired war hero, but his days of glory are far over after his brother’s alleged treason. He finds himself married to Ye Li (Bai Lu), an outcast who is driven by revenge. For her the marriage is just a debt she needs to repay, and since it has been commanded by the Dowager Queen in her own interests, the couple feels there is not much they can do.

Their fates are entwined, and as they live together, they see each other for the people they are beyond their transactional alliance. Both tormented by their past, they surreptitiously move forward with their own plans to avenge the wrongs done to them. Though mistrustful of the other and weighed down by their inner demons, they come together and mastermind their revenge against the political heavyweights.

Unlike his previous characters where he was always the one in command, Ryan Cheng articulates the vulnerability of a broken character with ease. Depicting Xiu Yao’s pain and resilience, the actor gives a raw performance. His chemistry with Bai Lu won hearts as the lead pair complement each other, turning from cynical strangers into a power couple.

Start watching “The First Jasmine”:

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“My Journey to You”

Ryan Cheng once again puts the act into action, this time as Gong Shang Jue, the calculating and ambitious second young master of the Gong family. A skilled military commander, fighter, and strategist, he is fiercely protective of his family and determined to safeguard its interests. Skeptical of his younger cousin, the rebellious and ostracized Gong Zi Yu (Zhang Ling He), Shang Jue considers him unfit to shoulder the responsibility when Zi Yu unexpectedly inherits the position of family leader. This creates an uneasy dynamic between the two.

But the real twist comes with the entry of Yun Wei Shan (Esther Yu), an assassin who infiltrates the Gong residence under the guise of a prospective bride. Her mission takes an unexpected turn when she develops feelings for Gong Zi Yu. Meanwhile, Shang Jue finds himself drawn into a complicated relationship with Shang Guan Qian (Lu Yu Xiao), another woman with secrets of her own. As rivalries, hidden identities, and family loyalties collide, Shang Jue’s relationship with Zi Yu becomes an important part of the unfolding power struggle.

Ryan Cheng’s restrained yet commanding performance makes Shang Jue one of the drama’s most compelling characters. His piercing gaze, measured delivery, and intimidating screen presence conveys a man who rarely lets his guard down. His chemistry with Lu Yu Xiao emerges as a scene-stealer, making the second lead couple win hearts along the way.

Ryan Cheng is officially C-drama’s favorite military commander. This time around, the actor plays Xiao Han Sheng, a powerful military general whose life takes an unexpected turn when he marries a woman who is not who she claims to be. The story revolves around a face-swapping scheme in which a young painter, Shi Qi (Ke Ying), is forced to assume another woman’s identity and enter into a marriage with the general. As Han Sheng begins to notice that his new bride is different from the woman he was supposed to marry, their relationship gradually develops into something deeper.

Once again, making the most of his restrained expressions, he brings forth the character’s authority with his quieter and more vulnerable side. Conflicted between his feelings for Shi Qi and his wife, unaware that they are the same person, he articulates it with ease. His chemistry with Ke Ying gives the central relationship its appeal. Of course, you get some familiar yet unfamiliar twists, adding to the excitement in the scheme of things as our lead couple takes risks for matters of the heart.

Start watching “A Familiar Stranger”:

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Puja Talwar is a Soompi writer with a strong Jing Bo Ran and Lee Junho bias. A long time K-drama fan, she loves devising alternate scenarios to the narratives. She has interviewed Lee Min Ho, Gong Yoo, Cha Eun Woo, and Ji Chang Wook to name a few. You can follow her at @puja_talwar7 on Instagram.