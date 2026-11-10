Sho Kasamatsu Challenges Lee Joon Gi And Sakaguchi Kentaro To Solve His Deadly Puzzle In “kiDnap GAME”

“kiDnap GAME” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode.

“kiDnap GAME” is a thriller centered on an unprecedented kidnapping case that unfolds simultaneously across seven Asian cities: Seoul, Tokyo, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Naha, and Manila. The story follows seven individuals who are each given different missions and forced into a deadly survival game, where they must complete their assignments before anyone else to save their loved ones and survive.

Spoilers

In the previous episode, the mysterious young man (Sho Kasamatsu), who had ambushed Niide Toshiro’s (Sakaguchi Kentaro) junior detective, made a bold appearance at a Tokyo broadcasting station. He approached reporter Isobe Akina (Sae Okazaki) and offered her an exclusive story. Meanwhile, a new stage was announced for Tokyo detective Niide Toshiro and Seoul doctor Han Ki Joo (Lee Joon Gi), who had once again failed to prevent another participant from being eliminated.

In the upcoming episode, the mysterious young man makes a daring provocation by luring Niide Toshiro and Han Ki Joo to the Tokyo broadcasting station, setting the stage for a nerve-racking confrontation among the three men. The newly released stills show Niide Toshiro, Han Ki Joo, and the mysterious young man locked in a tense standoff inside a studio surrounded by broadcast cameras.

A preview video also features the mysterious young man holding a red rose and fixing the two men with a chilling gaze. He makes a dangerous offer, saying, “If you solve the puzzle I’ve set, the game will end. I’m giving you greedy people a chance.” Curiosity is mounting over the nature of the puzzle he has devised, while attention is also focused on the intense battle of wits between Niide Toshiro, who searches for clues with a notebook in hand, and Han Ki Joo, who calmly analyzes the situation.

A video of the perpetrator’s manifesto is then shown on a large screen. The declaration that “each participant has committed a grave sin” is followed by a chilling warning: “The hell I created will continue.” As the true nature of the game designed by the perpetrator gradually comes to light, it remains to be seen whether Niide Toshiro and Han Ki Joo can solve the mysterious young man’s puzzle and protect their loved ones.

Episode 6 of “kiDnap GAME” will air on November 10 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Lee Joon Gi in “Flower of Evil” with subtitles below:

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Or check out Sakaguchi Kentaro in “What Comes After Love”:

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