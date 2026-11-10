STARSHIP Announces Strong Legal Action Against Malicious Posts Targeting IVE’s Jang Won Young

STARSHIP Entertainment has announced strong legal action against malicious posts and other acts targeting IVE’s Jang Won Young.

On November 10, the agency announced that it is pursuing civil and criminal measures against those responsible for spreading false information, defamation, sexual harassment, and other violations of her rights.

Read STARSHIP Entertainment’s full statement below:

Hello, this is STARSHIP Entertainment.

We are taking strong legal action under our zero-tolerance policy against various malicious acts that infringe upon the rights, reputation, and personal dignity of our artist, JANGWONYOUNG of IVE. These include the spread of false information, defamation, sexual harassment, personal attacks, insults, and invasion of privacy.

Such acts cannot be justified under any circumstances, and we will not tolerate any behavior that infringes upon the rights of our artists.

In cooperation with LIWU, the law firm that previously handled our lawsuit against the cyberbullying channel “Sojang,” we are thoroughly reviewing evidence collected through fan reports and our ongoing monitoring efforts.

In particular, we have secured evidence of suspected rights violations across major domestic and international online platforms, including YouTube channels “IVE_NO_LIVE” and “Dol Jal Al,” as well as DCinside, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Naver Blog, Instagram, Daum Cafes, TheQoo, Nate Pann, Weibo, Douyin, and TikTok. We are proceeding with the necessary legal steps on a case-by-case basis.

We will pursue all available civil and criminal legal measures against confirmed violations. Any evidence already collected will be used in legal proceedings, regardless of whether the relevant posts are deleted, accounts are made private, usernames are changed, or accounts are deactivated.

We remain firmly committed to holding those responsible fully accountable for any acts that damage the reputation or violate the personal rights of our artists, without leniency or exception.

We also kindly ask fans to actively report any malicious posts or relevant evidence they come across to the email address below. All personal information of reporters and submitted materials will be securely handled in accordance with applicable laws and used solely to the extent necessary for legal proceedings.

We will continue to make the protection of our artists’ rights a top priority and take firm, ongoing legal action against any malicious acts that infringe upon them.

Thank you.

Report Email: starship.protect@gmail.com