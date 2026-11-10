Jang Gyuri Moves Into Bae Jong Ok’s Seemingly Perfect Home As Kim Min Chul Grows Suspicious In “My Home”

The upcoming film “My Home” has unveiled new character posters!

“My Home” follows Gyu Bin (Jang Gyuri), a college student who moves into a luxury apartment under unusually generous terms and begins experiencing strange events while living with her elegant landlady Geum Rim (Bae Jong Ok).

In her poster, Gyu Bin is described as “the one who cannot leave this house.” The tagline, “All I needed was a room where I could lie down warmly,” reflects the struggles of young people longing for a home of their own. At the same time, it hints at the anxiety lurking beneath Gyu Bin’s seemingly calm expression.

Geum Rim is introduced as “the one who provided this house.” She offers a home to Gyu Bin, who has nowhere else to go, and welcomes her with the warmth of a family member. With her gentle words, “This is your home now, too, Gyu Bin,” and relaxed smile, Geum Rim puts Gyu Bin at ease. However, her inscrutable gaze hints at the horror lurking beneath her friendly exterior.

Kim Min Chul plays Gyu Bin’s friend Bu Young, described as “the one who suspects this house.” He is the first to sense that something is wrong with the seemingly perfect home, warning Gyu Bin, “Something is suspicious about that house. There’s something in there!” Unlike Gyu Bin and Geum Rim, whose expressions suggest they may be hiding unknowable secrets, Bu Young’s visibly frightened expression heightens the tension surrounding the film.

“My Home” will hit theaters on November 25.

Until then, watch Jang Gyuri in “The Player 2: Master of Swindlers”:

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Also check out Kim Min Chul in “Single & Ready to Mingle” below!

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