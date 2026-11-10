Watch: JYP Reveals New Boy Group oftheblue Through Blind Performance Video
JYP Entertainment has shared the first glimpse of its upcoming boy group oftheblue!
On November 11 at midnight KST, JYP Entertainment released a blind performance video introducing its new group oftheblue.
The agency also announced that ahead of the group’s official debut in 2027, oftheblue will be releasing the pre-debut single “Aerotherapy” on November 11 at 6 p.m. KST.
Check out oftheblue’s new blind performance video for “Aerotherapy” below!