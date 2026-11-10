Wonho Announces Dates And Cities For 2027 World Tour 'NOCHE'

Wonho is heading abroad on a new world tour!

On November 11 at midnight KST, Wonho officially announced his plans for his upcoming 2027 world tour “NOCHE.”

After kicking things off in Seattle on January 9, Wonho will perform in San Francisco on January 11, Los Angeles on January 13, Minneapolis on January 16, Chicago on January 18, Dallas on January 21, Orlando on January 23, Silver Spring on January 25, Philadelphia on January 27, and New York on January 29.

The artist pre-sale will begin on November 11 at 10 a.m. local time and end on November 12 at 10 p.m., while the general sale will begin on November 13 at 10 a.m.

Check out the venues for Wonho’s upcoming “NOCHE” tour below!