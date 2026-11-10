Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 22 to October 22.

Lee Jun Hyuk, who most recently starred in “The Ordinary Jackpot,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,834,241.

Meanwhile, Yoon Kyung Ho took second place with a brand reputation index of 1,814,657.

Song Kang came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,808,237, while his “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” co-star Lee Jun Young followed in fourth place with a score of 1,747,189.

Finally, Seo Kang Jun rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,704,060.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Binge-watch Lee Jun Hyuk’s drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki below:

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Or watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

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And check out Song Kang’s cameo in “Escape” below!

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