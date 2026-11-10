Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced
The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 22 to October 22.
Lee Jun Hyuk, who most recently starred in “The Ordinary Jackpot,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,834,241.
Meanwhile, Yoon Kyung Ho took second place with a brand reputation index of 1,814,657.
Song Kang came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,808,237, while his “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” co-star Lee Jun Young followed in fourth place with a score of 1,747,189.
Finally, Seo Kang Jun rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,704,060.
Check out the top 30 for this month below!
- Lee Jun Hyuk
- Yoon Kyung Ho
- Song Kang
- Lee Jun Young
- Seo Kang Jun
- Koo Kyo Hwan
- Byeon Woo Seok
- Go Youn Jung
- Park Ji Hoon
- Byun Yo Han
- Yoo Seung Ho
- Chae Soo Bin
- Lee Jong Suk
- Park Shin Hye
- Park Bo Young
- Ryu Jun Yeol
- Lee Je Hoon
- Yoo Yeon Seok
- Park Seo Joon
- EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
- Roh Jae Won
- Kim Hye Yoon
- Han Ji Min
- Ha Ji Won
- Ahn Eun Jin
- Ahn Hyo Seop
- Kim Min Ju
- Han So Hee
- Ju Ji Hoon
- Kim Sun Young
Binge-watch Lee Jun Hyuk’s drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki below:
Or watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:
And check out Song Kang’s cameo in “Escape” below!