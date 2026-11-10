Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Rising Actor Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Nov 10, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for rising actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of various rising actors’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 22 to October 22.

Lee Jun Hyuk, who most recently starred in “The Ordinary Jackpot,” topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 1,834,241.

Meanwhile, Yoon Kyung Ho took second place with a brand reputation index of 1,814,657.

Song Kang came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 1,808,237, while his “Four Hands, Two Sonatas” co-star Lee Jun Young followed in fourth place with a score of 1,747,189.

Finally, Seo Kang Jun rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 1,704,060.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Jun Hyuk
  2. Yoon Kyung Ho
  3. Song Kang
  4. Lee Jun Young
  5. Seo Kang Jun
  6. Koo Kyo Hwan
  7. Byeon Woo Seok
  8. Go Youn Jung
  9. Park Ji Hoon
  10. Byun Yo Han
  11. Yoo Seung Ho
  12. Chae Soo Bin
  13. Lee Jong Suk
  14. Park Shin Hye
  15. Park Bo Young
  16. Ryu Jun Yeol
  17. Lee Je Hoon
  18. Yoo Yeon Seok
  19. Park Seo Joon
  20. EXO’s Doh Kyung Soo (D.O.)
  21. Roh Jae Won
  22. Kim Hye Yoon
  23. Han Ji Min
  24. Ha Ji Won
  25. Ahn Eun Jin
  26. Ahn Hyo Seop
  27. Kim Min Ju
  28. Han So Hee
  29. Ju Ji Hoon
  30. Kim Sun Young

Binge-watch Lee Jun Hyuk’s drama “The Ordinary Jackpot” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Or watch Yoon Kyung Ho in “The Legend of Kitchen Soldier” here:

Watch Now

And check out Song Kang’s cameo in “Escape” below!

Watch Now

Ahn Eun Jin
Ahn Hyo Seop
Byeon Woo Seok
Byun Yo Han
Chae Soo Bin
Doh Kyung Soo
Go Youn Jung
Ha Ji Won
Han Ji Min
Han So Hee
Ju Ji Hoon
Kim Hye Yoon
Kim Min Ju
Kim Sun Young
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Je Hoon
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jun Hyuk
Lee Jun Young
Park Bo Young
Park Ji Hoon
Park Seo Joon
Park Shin Hye
roh jae won
Ryu Jun Yeol
Seo Kang Jun
Song Kang
Yoo Seung Ho
Yoo Yeon Seok
Yoon Kyung Ho

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