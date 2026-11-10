Watch: Ahn Bo Hyun And Lee Sung Min Join Forces Despite Hating Each Other In 'Sacred Jewel' Teaser

JTBC’s upcoming drama “Sacred Jewel” has unveiled an action-packed new teaser!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in the year 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

The newly released teaser opens on Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), a young commander and member of the royal guard unit that protects the emperor. Baek Gyeol receives a decree to lead the escort team tasked with finding the Avalokitesvara Bead. However, he winds up having to work together with the special military unit Yabyeolcho, whom he has long despised.

From their very first encounter, Baek Gyeol clashes fiercely with Choi Gu (Lee Sung Min), the Yabyeolcho’s top warrior. Choi Gu provokes Baek Gyeol by declaring, “The royal guards aren’t warriors. They’re like dolls that are pretty to look at.” Baek Gyeol challengingly retorts, “Should we give it a go, then?”

Amidst bitter conflict between the two men, Choi Gu eventually tries to bury the hatchet and suggests working together. “I know you hate us,” he says. “But this one time, stand with us as one.”

Check out the new teaser below!

“Sacred Jewel” will premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Sung Min in “Boss” below:

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