Watch: Kim Ji Hun And Park Ju Hyun's New Rom-Com Drama Unveils 1st Teaser

TV Chosun’s upcoming drama “Sigor Amour” (literal title) has released its first teaser!

“Sigor Amour” is a romantic comedy starring Kim Ji Hun as Ki Ho Tae, a debt collection lawyer who only cares about money. After he inherits a dilapidated building in the countryside, he undergoes a journey of personal growth and change while adapting to rural life.

Park Ju Hyun will star as Hong Ji Min, the resilient and resourceful acting manager of Jinmi Butcher Shop, who constantly clashes with Ki Ho Tae—until their bickering evolves into something more.

The newly released teaser features the cast of the upcoming miniseries performing a group dance to the hit song “Amor Fati.” Led by Yewon, cast members including Jo Jae Yoon, Im Won Hee, and Park Joon Myun show off their synchronized dance moves with big smiles on their faces.

The teaser ends with leads Kim Ji Hun and Park Ju Hyun walking arm in arm through the center of the stage before posing with the rest of the cast.

Check out the fun teaser below!

“Sigor Amour” is set to premiere in January 2027.

In the meantime, watch Kim Ji Hun in “The Affair Was Just The Beginning” on Viki below:

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And watch Park Ju Hyun in “Perfect Family” below:

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