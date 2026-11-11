'Between Steps' Ends On Highest Ratings Of Its Run

ENA’s “Between Steps” has gone out on a high note!

On November 10, “Between Steps” achieved the highest viewership ratings of its entire run with its series finale. According to Nielsen Korea, the final episode of the romance drama starring Kim So Hyun and Choo Young Woo scored an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent, marking a new personal record for the show.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Love in Disguise” held relatively steady with an average nationwide rating of 5.4 percent ahead of its final two weeks.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Between Steps”!

Watch Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki below:

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And check out Choo Young Woo’s drama “Oasis” below:

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