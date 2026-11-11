Watch: Han Hyo Joo, Gong Myoung, And More Show Dedication At Script Reading For 'Your Ground'

Upcoming drama “Your Ground” has shared a closer look at the drama’s script reading!

“Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer–turned agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

In addition to director Lee Sang Yeob, who previously directed the “Yumi’s Cells” series and “My Youth,” actors Han Hyo Joo, Gong Myoung, Sung Joon, Kim Shin Rock, Jo Han Chul, Hong Woo Jin, Kim Joong Gi, Kim Young Sung, Jo Eun Sol, Jung Soon Won, and more attended the script reading.

Han Hyo Joo plays Seo Hee Seung, a former ace lawyer of a big law firm who becomes a professional baseball agent. At the script reading, Han Hyo Joo portrayed the sharp and ambitious nature of her character who is a lawyer that won’t allow a single lost case. Seo Hee Seung even rejects the offer to be the youngest team leader of the law firm to step into the unfamiliar world of professional baseball.

Gong Myoung transforms into Kang Hae Hwan, a right-handed pitcher for the Miracles. Gong Myoung will delicately portray the tumultuous narrative of his character, who was once a player prasised as a next-generation ace. In addition to raising immersion with his portrayal of Kang Hae Hwan’s range from a confident ace to a player harboring deep inner wounds and complicated emotions, Gong Myoung also raised anticipation for Kang Hae Hwan’s romance, reuniting with his first love Seo Hee Seung after 11 years.

Sung Joon plays Yoon Yi Seok, Kang Hae Hwan’s rival and pitcher for Miracles. Never having beaten Kang Hae Hwan, Yoon Yi Seok eventually rises to the position of the team’s ace once Kang Hae Hwan leaves the mound. Sung Joon dynamically portrayed Yoon Yi Seok’s rivalry and complicated emotions toward Kang Hae Hwan, raising curiosity for their shared past.

Kim Shin Rock takes on the role of super agent Dong Chi Young, who has significant influence in the world of professional baseball. The actress impressed with great charisma while leading the negotiation between the baseball club and players. Dong Chi Young will also work hard for the successful return of Kang Hae Hwan, raising anticipation for their special relationship.

The production team shared, “From the first script reading, the actors became a perfect ensemble like a team that has worked together for a long time. Thanks to the actors’ passionate acting, the set was continuously overflowing with lively energy,” raising anticipation for “Your Ground” as a drama that goes beyond baseball to tell the story of people who stand back up from the ground.

Check out a video from the script reading below!

“Your Ground” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Han Hyo Joo in “Happiness” below:

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And check out Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love”:

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