Sung Hoon Throws A Suspicious Look At Oh Se Young Dressed As A Doctor In 'What A Boss Wants'

“What a Boss Wants” has shared a glimpse of Sung Hoon and Oh Se Young’s first encounter ahead of tonight’s premiere!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

The newly released stills capture an unusual first encounter between Kwon Do Hyuk and Lee Eun Chae in a hospital exam room.

First, Kwon Do Hyuk enters the hospital exam room and comes face-to-face with Lee Eun Chae, who is wearing a doctor’s gown. Though initially flustered by his sudden appearance, Lee Eun Chae soon tries to act nonchalant and begins a consultation. However, Kwon Do Hyuk stares at her with a suspicious gaze as if he finds something strange about her.

After checking the name on Lee Eun Chae’s gown, Kwon Do Hyuk realizes that she is not a real doctor. Rather than pretending not to notice, he puts her in a difficult position by asking mischievous questions, such as mentioning an unexpected illness and asking if she can treat it. Amidst the palpable tension between the two, questions arise as to why Lee Eun Chae, who is not a doctor, is in the exam room wearing a doctor’s gown and how she will manage to escape the situation.

Lee Eun Chae also hits an unexpected snag in her encounter with Moon Tae Kyung (Lee Jung Shin). She misunderstands a lighthearted joke casually made by Moon Tae Kyung, whom she encounters by chance. Mistaking him for a pervert, Lee Eun Chae is startled and flees the scene, leaving a bewildered Moon Tae Kyung behind without a clue as to what happened. How the connection between the two, which started off on the wrong foot, will unfold is another key point to watch.

“What a Boss Wants” premieres on November 11 at 10:20 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki. Stay tuned!

Until then, check out teasers for the drama below:

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Or check out Sung Hoon’s other drama “Perfect Marriage Revenge”:

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