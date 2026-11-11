Jang Nara, Kim Hye Yoon, P.O, And Park Hae Jin Approach Divorce Cases With Different Strategies In 'Good Partner 2' Posters

“Good Partner 2” has dropped new character posters hinting at their personalities and strategies!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

First, Cha Eun Kyung, the lead attorney at Rebom Law Firm, captures attention with her haughty yet charismatic aura. Rather than focusing solely on immediate victories, she is a person who seeks solutions that firmly support her clients’ new lives. Her unwavering gaze reflects the confidence and seasoned skill built through years of experience. The tagline, “I design the perfect divorce show for just one person,” raises expectations for the refreshing life-winning strategy that a more resolute Cha Eun Kyung will showcase.

The appearance of Kang Hye Sung, who is more sincere than anyone else when it comes to divorce cases and her clients, also captures attention. Her gaze, fixed on a case for her client even in a darkened office, is filled with passion and tenacity. The driving force behind Kang Hye Sung, who has resolved countless civil and criminal cases, is a sense of justice to ensure that wrongdoers pay an appropriate price and a strong will to win for her clients. The tagline, “I will end this ill-fated relationship,” captures the spirit of a fifth year lawyer who will move forward without hesitation to break the cycle of bad relationships.

Jeon Eun Ho radiates a refreshing charm with a relaxed smile as he leaves the office against the backdrop of a sunset. Valuing work-life balance, he is a “rocket-speed divorce” lawyer who pursues the fastest leave-time while also resolving divorce cases quickly. His signature playful facial expression offers a glimpse into Jeon Eun Ho’s ability to communicate smoothly with anyone and resolve conflicts with flexibility. The tagline, “The shortest route to divorce! I will guide you,” is also intriguing.

Park Tae Soo (Park Hae Jin) reveals a confident aura against a glamorous studio background. As an entrepreneur who runs Taesoo Law Firm, a legal professional competing for the top spot in the divorce industry, and a creator of the YouTube channel Law by Tae Soo with 200,000 subscribers, his strengths lie in his flamboyant eloquence and his entrepreneurial sense that allows him to accurately grasp what he wants from others. The tagline, “I will compensate your wounded heart with victory and money,” reveals Park Tae Soo’s belief that a guaranteed win and tangible compensation are the best services for a client.

Writer Choi Yu Na raised viewers’ anticipation for the relationships and chemistry between these four lawyers, saying, “While all four are competent, their definitions of a good lawyer are slightly different. The conflict and synergy created by those differences are a key source of fun this season.”

“Good Partner 2” premieres on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki.

While you wait, binge-watch Season 1 with subtitles below:

Watch Now

Source (1)