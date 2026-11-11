THE BOYZ’s Younghoon Unveils Stunning New Profile Photos

THE BOYZ’s Younghoon has unveiled new profile photos!

On November 11, Namoo Actors released new profile photos of Younghoon. In the photos, he gives off the aura of an actor, while his signature gentle smile, warm charm, and casual styling give him a more mature look.

Younghoon debuted in 2017 as a member of the group THE BOYZ and made his acting debut in the 2020 drama “Love Revolution.” He has since appeared in various projects, including “One the Woman” and “Tale of the Nine-Tailed 1938.”

On December 2, he will make his big-screen debut with the release of the film “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace.” Based on a webtoon, “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” is a time-crossing romantic comedy about Tae Pung (THE BOYZ’s Younghoon), a webtoon artist who finds himself giving romance advice to So Hyang (WJSN’s Luda), a court lady from the Joseon era who dreams of becoming a royal concubine.

Younghoon plays Tae Pung, a webtoon artist who has never been in a relationship. The film marks Younghoon’s first leading role in a film. All eyes are on what he will pursue next with his new agency.

Check out the profile photos below!

Watch Younghoon in “Love Revolution” below!

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