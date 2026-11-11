Baek Yerin's 'Crash Landing On You' OST 'Here I Am Again' MV Surpasses 100 Million Views

Baek Yerin’s “Crash Landing on You” OST has reached a notable YouTube milestone!

On November 11 at approximately 2 p.m. KST, the music video for Baek Yerin’s “Crash Landing on You” OST titled “Here I Am Again” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube.

This means that it took approximately six years, nine months, and 30 days to reach this milestone since the music video’s release on January 12, 2020.

Premiered in December 2019, “Crash Landing on You” tells the story of a wealthy heiress named Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) who finds herself trapped in North Korea after a paragliding incident. She is discovered by North Korean soldier Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin), who falls in love with her while helping her hide.

Celebrate by watching the music video for “Here I Am Again” below:

Also watch Hyunbin in “Harbin” below:

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