Yook Sungjae Dishes On His Character In Upcoming Drama “Nine To Six,” Chemistry With Park Min Young, And More

Yook Sungjae has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Nine to Six”!

“Nine to Six” is a romance drama starring Park Min Young as Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic who has long put her love life on the back burner due to her intense focus on work. After meeting the thoughtful and warmhearted Han Seon Woo (Yook Sungjae), she learns how to love, and the two grow together in both their careers and personal lives.

Yook Sungjae plays Han Seon Woo, a younger male intern on the legal team whose greatest charm is his warm and caring personality. Although he graduated from law school, Han Seon Woo pursues his passion and works as a jewelry designer before an unexpected turn of events leads him to join the legal team of an automobile company. With his naturally warm personality and bright energy, he wins over those around him.

On why he chose to star in the drama, Yook Sungjae shared, “I wanted to take on a project that felt realistic and relatable, unlike the genres I’ve worked on so far. This was my first time playing an intern, and I had an enjoyable time filming thanks to Park Min Young, who was a wonderful senior colleague.”

He continued, “I’d say Han Seon Woo and I are about 50 percent alike. He has an F personality type (feeling), which is quite different from mine, and he is also very affectionate. Before filming began, I met and talked with friends who are emotional and warmhearted, observing them. I thought, ‘So this is how my friends talk,’ and ‘They can think that way, too.’ By understanding my friends with an F personality type a little better, I was also able to immerse myself more deeply in the character of Sun Woo.”

Regarding his chemistry with Park Min Young, who plays Kang Yi Ji, a workaholic deputy general manager on the legal team, Yook Sungjae remarked, “In the drama, Kang Yi Ji, a deputy general manager, and Han Seon Woo, an intern, start off on bad terms, but their chemistry gradually improves as the episodes progress. The chemistry between Park Min Young and me grew stronger the more we filmed together. Even when we simply read our lines together during rehearsals, we could already picture each other’s performances, which made acting together very comfortable.”

Finally, he expressed his hopes for the drama, saying, “’Nine to Six’ tells the story of people who work through the realistic struggles and concerns of office life together rather than facing them alone. I hope it resonates with many people and offers them comfort.”

“Nine to Six” will premiere on November 25 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yook Sungjae in “The Haunted Palace” on Viki below:

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