Netflix Announces New Vocal Survival Show “Vocal Class Wars”

Netflix is gearing up to launch a new vocal competition show!

On November 11, Netflix announced the production of “Vocal Class Wars,” a new music survival show inspired by the class-based format of its hit series “Culinary Class Wars.”

The program will pit “White Singers,” established artists whose names alone carry weight, against “Black Singers,” talented vocalists who set aside their identities and compete solely through their voices.

Rather than focusing on the contestants’ experience, careers, or fame, the show will put their singing abilities front and center. Viewers will be curious to see whether the established artists can live up to their reputations or if lesser-known vocalists will emerge as unexpected contenders.

The series will be led by producer Kim Hak Min, who directed Netflix’s “Culinary Class Wars,” and producer Park Sung Hwan, who helmed the beauty competition show “Just Makeup.” The two previously worked together on “Sing Again” and are reuniting for another music survival show.

The production team shared, “We’re excited to expand the world of ‘Black and White’ into a new arena through music following ‘Culinary Class Wars.’ Will the legendary singers appearing as White Singers defend their reputations, or will the Black Singers who are ready to surprise the world turn the tables? Please look forward to the thrilling competition and unpredictable twists of another class war.”

“Vocal Class Wars” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned!

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