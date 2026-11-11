Kang Hoon Makes A Promise With Cho Hyun Chul And Kim Jung Jin To Pursue Their Dreams In “Happy Anding”

tvN’s new drama “Happy Anding” has unveiled new stills ahead of its premiere today!

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

The new stills capture the past 10 years of Asura, a comedy trio made up of Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin).

As high school students, the three unexpectedly take the stage at a school festival and receive an enthusiastic response from the audience. The overwhelming excitement Kang Tae Gu feels at that moment inspires him to dream of becoming a comedian.

Later, after enlisting in the military, Kang Tae Gu opens up to his close friends Kim Nam Il and Han Jun Seo about his dream. Determined not to give up on a goal that means so much to him, the three make a promise to each other and set out on the path to becoming comedians together. However, even after 10 years, they are still struggling to make a name for themselves.

In one photo, the three friends are gathered on a rooftop rather than a stage, each lost in thought. After years of chasing their dreams, they are now feeling the growing weight of reality. As Asura marks its 10th anniversary, can the trio keep their promise? And what choices will they make moving forward?

In the upcoming first episode, an unexpected incident will shake up Asura’s otherwise routine lives, bringing a major turning point for the trio after 10 years as struggling comedians.

The production team shared, “Asura’s lively back-and-forth banter and passion for their dreams will bring viewers both laughter and relatable moments from the very first episode. Please look forward to seeing how the turning point that comes after 10 years of obscurity will change the trio.”

“Happy Anding” will premiere on November 11 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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