BLACKPINK's Jisoo, NCT, And BABYMONSTER Announced For Coachella 2027 Lineup

The lineup for next year’s Coachella is out!

On November 11, the famous U.S. music festival officially revealed its star-studded lineup for 2027, announcing Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, and SZA as headliners alongside Daddy Yankee.

The lineup for 2027 includes BLACKPINK’s Jisoo in the Friday lineup for April 9 and 16, while NCT will take to the stage on Saturdays April 10 and 17, and BABYMONSTER will perform on Sundays April 11 and 18. NCT 127 and NCT DREAM further shared the lineup on their Instagram Stories, confirming their attendance.

Notably, South Korean DJ and singer-songwriter Peggy Gou and South Korean pansori pop band LEENALCHI will also join the Friday lineup.

Check out the full lineup below!

Are you excited for next year’s Coachella? Stay tuned for updates!

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