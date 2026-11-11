Ahn Bo Hyun Leads A Diverse Team Of Warriors On A Dangerous Mission In “Sacred Jewel”

“Sacred Jewel” has unveiled new stills introducing the members of its escort team!

“Sacred Jewel” is set in 1258 during the Goryeo Dynasty, when the kingdom is on the brink of defeat after 30 years of war with Mongolia. The story follows the heroic fight of an expedition unit that sets out onto the battlefield in search of the Avalokitesvara Bead, a sacred relic believed to possess divine power to protect the nation, and a princess who sets out to save them.

The stills feature the diverse group, including Baek Gyeol (Ahn Bo Hyun), Choi Gu (Lee Sung Min), Geol Seung (Ha Yun Kyung), Mu Saeng (Hyun Bong Sik), Jap Son (Kim Do Hyun), Han Dam (Son Woo Hyun), Ado Eul Chi (Bae Jung Nam), Song Mu Jin (Ryu Yeon Seok), Hong Bong Yi (Ahn Do Gyu), Sam Do (Han Sang Jo), and Beop Hang (Gi Yoon).

Each member has their own weapons, skills, and personal story. They come together under the emperor’s orders to recover the Avalokitesvara Bead, the kingdom’s last hope. Baek Gyeol, a former member of the elite Gyeollyonggun, is appointed leader of the escort team and heads to the mainland. Having to work alongside the very warriors of Yabyeolcho he once despised, he must now build relationships with Choi Gu, Geol Seung, and the rest of the team.

Geol Seung joins the group as its only female member and guide. Once the owner of a tavern in Ganghwa Island’s market district, she becomes part of the mission at Baek Gyeol’s request. Practical and quick-witted, she is expected to bring a unique perspective to the team.

Mu Saeng serves as one of the team’s senior soldiers. With his massive build and extraordinary strength, he can wield even a heavy polearm as easily as a dagger. Though blunt and stubborn, he has a warm heart and is Choi Gu’s trusted right-hand man. The two bicker like brothers when they are off the battlefield.

Jap Son, another senior soldier, is a skilled archer with a hunter’s background. Despite his small frame, he is tough, outspoken, and often gets into trouble with his carefree attitude. His humor and free spirit are expected to bring some levity to the tense journey.

Han Dam is the team’s assassin and its best fighter in close-quarters combat. His cold expression and quiet focus as he sharpens his sword reflect his intimidating presence and ruthless nature. He also carries the painful memory of losing his father and siblings in the war against Mongolia.

Ado Eul Chi, another assassin on the team, is descended from the Jurchen people who settled in Goryeo after the fall of the Jin Dynasty. Unlike the cold and reserved Han Dam, he has a friendly, optimistic personality, bringing a more relaxed energy to the group.

The remaining members each have their own reasons for joining the mission and distinctive abilities. Song Mu Jin joined Yabyeolcho instead of preparing for the civil service examination so he could support his family. Hong Bong Yi is a young, wiry but quick-witted cook with plenty of determination. Sam Do is a towering shield-bearer who also handles carrier pigeons, while Beop Hang is a monk and disciple of Master Gak Yu.

With their different backgrounds and skills, the escort members are set to create a dynamic story alongside Baek Gyeol and Choi Gu. Can this unlikely team put aside their differences, unite, and safely complete their dangerous mission to recover the kingdom’s last hope?

“Sacred Jewel” will premiere on December 5 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Bo Hyun in his film “Pretty Crazy” on Viki below:

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And watch Lee Sung Min in “Boss” below:

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