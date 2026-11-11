THE BOYZ’s Younghoon, WJSN’s Luda, And Kim Dong Jun Get Caught In A Time-Crossing Love Triangle In “Wi-Fi Love In The Palace”

The upcoming romance film “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” has unveiled three new character posters!

Based on a webtoon, “Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” is a time-crossing romantic comedy about Tae Pung (THE BOYZ’s Younghoon), a webtoon artist who finds himself giving romance advice to So Hyang (WJSN’s Luda), a court lady from the Joseon era who dreams of becoming a royal concubine.

The three posters capture the charming visuals of Tae Pung, So Hyang, and Yi Hwi (Kim Dong Jun), whose lives become connected across 200 years, while hinting at the romantic sparks between them.

First, Younghoon catches the eye as modern-day webtoon artist Tae Pung with his warm gaze and gentle smile. Meanwhile, Luda transforms into So Hyang, a Joseon-era court lady. Dressed in traditional hanbok and holding a modern-day iced Americano, she exudes a quirky yet lovable charm through her playful expression.

Lastly, Kim Dong Jun commands attention as Yi Hwi, the king of Joseon, dressed in a royal robe. His intense charisma and deep, serious gaze raise anticipation for the thrilling yet sweet love triangle that will unfold across time.

“Wi-Fi Love in the Palace” will premiere on December 2. Stay tuned!

Watch Younghoon in “One the Woman” below!

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And watch Kim Dong Jun in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage” here:

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