Watch: TWICE’s Jeongyeon, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, And More Enjoy A Friendship-Filled Getaway In New Show “Just Human Friends”

The new variety show “Just Human Friends” has unveiled a new poster and teaser!

“Just Human Friends” follows three pairs of celebrity friends—Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min, Kim Yong Gun and Park Jung Soo, and MONSTA X’s Joohoney and TWICE’s Jeongyeon—as they travel together to celebrate their long-standing friendships. At their destination, they enjoy time together while sharing candid conversations and stories that only years of friendship can bring. The show is directed by producing directors Na Young Suk and Shin Gun Joon.

The newly released poster captures the six stars sharing warm and cheerful moments together.

In the new highlight video, Lee Seo Jin once again shows off his knack for taking care of everyone’s luggage and needs, a role he became known for on previous variety shows. Despite grumbling, the actor makes sure to look after Kim Yong Gun and Park Jung Soo.

One particularly amusing moment comes when Park Jung Soo arrives. Lee Seo Jin immediately gets up from the sofa to show her to her seat, prompting Han Ji Min to remark, “I can’t believe it. Lee Seo Jin was sitting there so arrogantly, but now he’s getting up!” Han Ji Min also takes charge of practical arrangements during the trip, including looking into accommodations and tickets, earning herself the nickname “Manager Han.”

Park Jung Soo, meanwhile, takes the lead with her boundless energy and outgoing personality. While Lee Seo Jin, who accompanies her to an art museum, and Jeongyeon, who joins her for shopping, begin to look tired, Park Jung Soo keeps going without a break.

The youngest members, Joohoney and Jeongyeon, help the older cast members by handling navigation and driving. Joohoney wins Lee Seo Jin over with his playful aegyo and friendly approach, while Jeongyeon brightens the mood with her delighted reaction to Park Jung Soo’s compliments.

For this trip, the six follow a simple rule: they can spend their days doing whatever they like, but everyone must come together for dinner. This leads to different group combinations, including a workout session with Park Jung Soo and Joohoney, as well as a breakfast outing with Lee Seo Jin, Kim Yong Gun, and Jeongyeon.

Watch the teaser below:

“Just Human Friends” will premiere on November 27 at 8:35 p.m. KST.

Watch Lee Seo Jin and Han Ji Min in “Lee San, Wind of the Palace” on Viki below:

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