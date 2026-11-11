Watch: Crush And Red Velvet's Joy Sing 'seesaw' Couple Duet

Longtime couple Crush and Red Velvet’s Joy have blessed our ears with a sweet duet!

On November 11, Crush posted a video of himself singing his recent song “seesaw” live together with his girlfriend Joy.

As Crush has recently been teaming up with various singers for the “seesaw” challenge, many fans had been hoping he would film one with Joy, and that wish has now come true.

Joy and Crush began dating after collaborating on the 2020 song “Mayday,” and they first went public with their relationship in 2021.

Check out Crush and Joy’s live version of “seesaw” below!

Watch Joy in her drama “The One and Only” on Viki below:

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