IVE, RIIZE, And ILLIT Top Circle Weekly Charts + A2O LITE Earns Triple Crown

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of October 18 to 24!

Album Chart

IVE topped this week’s physical album chart with their new EP “Looks Can Kill,” which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s new mini album “BREAK EVEN” entered the chart at No. 2.

AND2BLE’s new mini album “Sequence 02: Attraction” swept the next two spots on the chart, with the regular version of the EP debuting at No. 3 and the POCA version charting separately at No. 4.

Finally, XLOV’s new mini album “i=!” rounded out the top five for the week.

Download Chart

RIIZE topped this week’s digital download chart with their new single “Insomnia,” which debuted at No. 1.

IVE’s latest title track “Looks Can Kill,” which debuted at No. 1 last week, fell to No. 2 on this week’s chart.

ILLIT’s new title track “You’re Under Arrest” entered the chart at No. 3, while AND2BLE’s new title track “French Kissing” debuted at No. 4.

Finally, A2O LITE’s hit single “NEON” took No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart

A2O LITE maintained their triple crown on this week’s Circle charts, with “NEON” once again topping the overall digital chart, the streaming chart, and the global K-pop chart.

“NEON” remained No. 1 on the overall digital chart for the third consecutive week, followed by artificial intelligence (AI) project MEOMURU’s “The Adult I Dreamed Of” at No. 2 and i-dle’s Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” at No. 3.

IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, with RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” rounding out the top five.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were almost exactly the same as the overall digital chart, except RESCENE”s “LOVE ATTACK” and IVE’s “Looks Can Kill” swapped places to take No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Global K-Pop Chart

A2O LITE’s “NEON” continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart for the third week in a row, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “Kpop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) climbed back up to No. 2.

ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest” debuted at No. 3, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 4.

Finally, League of Legends’ virtual group K/DA’s new single “FIRESTARTER” (featuring the voices of i-dle’s Miyeon and Soyeon, along with Sophie Powers) ranked No. 5 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT rose to No. 1 on this week’s social chart, with BTS at No. 2, A2O LITE at No. 3, PSY at No. 4, and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch RIIZE’s variety show “BOSS RIIZE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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