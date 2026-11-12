Gang Dong Won And Kim Go Eun Confirmed To Star In New Historical Fantasy Romance Drama 'The Twilight Between Us'

Gang Dong Won and Kim Go Eun are set to star together in a romantic historical drama!

On November 12, Netflix confirmed the production and casting for the original series “The Twilight Between Us.”

“The Twilight Between Us” follows the story of Mu Yeong and Su Ryeon, a man and a woman from two families that have been bitter enemies for 100 years, who are forced into marriage by royal decree. The series is a historical drama that blends romance and action with fantasy elements, featuring a collaboration between director Kim Won Seok of “When Life Gives You Tangerines” and writer Park Ji Eun of “Queen of Tears.”

Gang Dong Won takes on the role of Mu Yeong, the illegitimate son of the House of Kang, who carries the ominous title “Demon of the North” and lives in obscurity despite his exceptional martial skill and noble heart.

Kim Go Eun stars as Su Ryeon, the only daughter of the House of Han. After failing to become Crown Princess, Su Ryeon finds herself bound by the royal marriage ban—her union with Mu Yeong an unforeseen twist of fate.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Gang Dong Won in “The Plot”:

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Also check out Kim Go Eun in “Yumi’s Cells 3”:

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