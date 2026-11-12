Hyeri And Na In Woo Confirmed For New Action Romance Drama

Hyeri and Na In Woo will be starring in the new drama “Handle Her With Care” (working title) together!

ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “Handle Her With Care” is an action romance that follows the story of spy Ja Young (Hyeri), who goes undercover as an ordinary housewife, and former National Intelligence Service agent Geon Woo (Na In Woo), who voluntarily becomes her temporary guardian, as they become an undercover married couple.

“Handle Her With Care” is based on NTV’s “Caution, Hazardous Wife,” delving into a thrilling co-habitation romance. The drama will be helmed by director Yoo Seon Dong of “The Uncanny Counter” and “Unmasked” and written by screenwriter Kim Ryu Hyun.

Hyeri will be playing ace spy Ja Young who goes by code name “J9.” Skilled in disguising herself, Ja Young goes through countless different identities, taking on nearly impossible missions all over the world. Ahead of her early retirement, Ja Young falls into a trap, becoming falsely accused and having to go into hiding to evade pursuit.

Ja Young’s new identity is an ordinary housewife. She becomes a fake couple with veterinarian Geon Woo, living under one roof together and tackling the most difficult tasks as a first-time homemaker. Hyeri will showcase various sides to her character from an elite spy to a clumsy housewife.

Hyeri shared, “When I first saw the script, I felt that Ja Young’s ever-changing character was charming. She is one figure, but I think I can show various sides as if I were playing multiple roles, so I’m very excited. I’m working hard to transform into a perfect elite spy, so please look forward to it a lot.”

Na In Woo will take on the role of veterinarian Geon Woo who is acknowledged for his skills and character. Behind his easygoing personality and warm love for animals, he hides the secret that he is a former NIS agent. After saving Ja Young from danger by chance, he takes on the role of her temporary guardian, starting an unexpected life as a married couple.

Na In Woo remarked, “The hidden story and unexpected side to the character of Geon Woo, who is a skilled veterinarian known for having a good personality, felt interesting to me. I’ll do my best to work hard and act so that I don’t become a burden to senior and peer actors. It’s a project in which you can enjoy diverse fun and colors, so please look forward to it a lot.”

“Handle Her With Care” is slated to premiere in the first half of next year via ENA. Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Hyeri in “Friendly Rivalry” below:

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Also watch Na In Woo in “Moon River” on Viki:

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