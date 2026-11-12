Jang Nara And Kim Hye Yoon's Relationship Shifts From Rivals To Comrades In 'Good Partner 2'

SBS’s upcoming drama “Good Partner 2” has released new stills ahead of its premiere!

Following the success of Season 1, the new season of “Good Partner” depicts the cathartic divorce show that unfolds as Cha Eun Kyung (Jang Nara), a star lawyer for whom divorce is her calling, and Kang Hye Sung (Kim Hye Yoon), an experienced lawyer who is serious when it comes to divorce, become each other’s “good partner.” P.O reprises his role as Jeon Eun Ho, now an even more seasoned lawyer.

The newly released stills capture the shifting relationship between Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung. The two first meet as opposing counsel in a divorce suit before eventually becoming partners.

Confronting each other in court and representing their respective firms, Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung engage in a tense war of nerves from their opposing positions.

Another set of photos reveals a relationship that has evolved from their previous confrontation. Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung, who stand sharply against each other in court, are now seen smiling at one another. The process by which these two lawyers, with their different temperaments and work styles, overcome their conflicts to build mutual trust is expected to be a key point to watch.

Jang Nara chose “experience” and “passion” as the keywords to describe the relationship between Cha Eun Kyung and Kang Hye Sung. She added, “Looking at Kang Hye Sung, I thought she resembled the past version of Cha Eun Kyung a lot. It was fun to act because there were aspects where they seemed different yet similar.”

Kim Hye Yoon also selected “Good Partner” as the core keyword for this season. She said, “I hope viewers will focus on how they become ‘good partners’ for each other, filling in each other’s shortcomings and growing together.”

“Good Partner 2” will premiere on November 20 at 9:50 p.m. KST and will be available for viewing on Viki. Stay tuned!

While waiting, binge-watch Season 1 below:

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