Kim Woo Bin Ranks The Talents Of Cha Been And Han Si Hyun In Poster For Upcoming Drama “GIFT”

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled a new poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident gives him a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach of the high school team ranked last in the nation.

The newly released poster features Jung Min Yong, Heo Seung Il (Cha Been), and Cha Tae Hoon (Han Si Hyun) standing on the pitcher’s mound. At the center is coach Jung Min Yong, while the two pitchers stand on either side of him, facing opposite directions as they prepare to throw.

The two pitchers are captured in their pitching stances, each holding a glove and a ball, and the letters “C” and “S” are displayed above their heads, respectively. Jung Min Yong watches them with his arms crossed and a relaxed expression on his face, raising viewers’ curiosity.

These letters, which are visible only to Jung Min Yong, represent the players’ talent rankings. Heo Seung Il, who receives a C grade, is a player who strives to overcome his lack of natural talent through relentless effort. Cha Tae Hoon, who receives an S grade, has little knowledge of baseball but possesses exceptional natural instincts.

The poster also features the caption, “Overwhelming hard work vs. unrivaled talent. Isn’t it obvious?” Although Cha Tae Hoon has the upper hand when it comes to natural talent, it remains to be seen whether the same will hold true in actual games.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki:

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