K-drama fans who have been around for a long time have had the pleasure of watching Kim You Jung grow up on screen. Having started acting at just four years old, she has been impressing audiences with her acting skills from the very beginning. As she has grown into one of the industry’s most recognizable lead actresses, her career has only continued to flourish, with one successful project after another. With her newest drama, “100 Days of Deception,” currently airing, here are some must-watch K-dramas starring Kim You Jung!

Hong Ra On (Kim You Jung) is a eunuch for Crown Prince Lee Young (Park Bo Gum). But Lee Young is completely unaware that one of his eunuchs, who are all supposed to be men, is actually a woman. He starts to notice Ra On and is drawn to her, which leads him to take a lot of risks and make a lot of sacrifices in order to be with her.

Kim You Jung is absolutely adorable in this role, and it’s easy to see why the drama became such a fan favorite. She has such a natural charm on screen, and her portrayal of Ra On makes you fall in love with the character almost immediately. It’s definitely one of the roles that helped establish her as a lead actress!

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Cleaning company CEO Jang Sun Kyul (Yun Kyun Sang) suffers from mysophobia, a fear of germs, and lives a controlled, spotless life. His world is turned upside down when he meets Gil Oh Sol (Kim You Jung), a carefree and messy new employee who has no fear of dirt or chaos. As she helps him confront his condition, their unlikely connection slowly turns into love.

Kim You Jung brings so much personality to Gil Oh Sol, making her much more than just the messy, carefree girl who turns Sun Kyul’s world upside down. Beneath her cheerful and clumsy exterior, Oh Sol has her own struggles and insecurities, and Kim You Jung does a wonderful job portraying those more vulnerable sides of her. It’s a role that really showcases her range as an actress, especially her ability to move between comedy and more heartfelt moments.

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Ji Chang Wook stars alongside Kim You Jung in “Backstreet Rookie,” where, after a breakup, Choi Dae Hyun (Ji Chang Wook) meets a group of high school girls, including the bold Jung Saet Byul (Kim You Jung), who leaves a lasting impression on him. Three years later, while managing his family’s struggling convenience store, he is surprised when an older Saet Byul returns and applies to work there part-time.

Kim You Jung takes on a completely different kind of character here, playing the confident and outspoken Jung Saet Byul. What makes her performance particularly enjoyable is the way she balances Saet Byul’s toughness with her softer side, especially when it comes to the people she cares about. She also brings a lot of energy to the role, making Saet Byul a character who is hard to forget.

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Set during the Joseon era, talented painter Hong Chun Gi (Kim You Jung) becomes the first female artist at the Royal Academy of Painting and dedicates her life to art. She meets Ha Ram (Ahn Hyo Seop), a skilled astronomy officer who has lost his sight, and the two unexpectedly fall for each other.

This is another drama that really highlights Kim You Jung’s ability to take on a wide range of roles. As Hong Chun Gi, she plays a determined young woman who refuses to let the limitations placed on her stand in the way of pursuing her passion for painting. Kim You Jung gives the character a lovely mix of strength and vulnerability, making her journey as an artist just as interesting to watch as her developing romance with Ha Ram.

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5. “My Demon”

“My Demon” follows Do Do Hee (Kim You Jung), a coldhearted heiress who enters into a contract marriage with Jung Gu Won (Song Kang), a powerful demon who has lived for centuries by making deals with humans. When Gu Won unexpectedly loses his supernatural powers, the two find themselves becoming entangled in each other’s lives. As they work together to uncover the truth behind his lost abilities, an unexpected romance begins to develop.

Kim You Jung is fantastic as Do Do Hee, bringing just the right amount of charm to the character. She’s especially fun to watch as someone who is used to being in control, but slowly finds herself letting her guard down around Gu Won. It’s another great example of how much Kim You Jung has grown as a leading actress, and her performance is definitely one of the highlights of the drama.

“Dear X” follows Baek Ah Jin (Kim You Jung), an ambitious actress who rises to fame despite a traumatic childhood. Having learned to hide her emotions and manipulate those around her, she will do whatever it takes to get to the top. However, her carefully constructed world begins to unravel as the people closest to her become caught up in her dark secrets.

This drama shows a side of Kim You Jung that you really haven’t seen before. Who would have thought she could pull off such a cunning, manipulative character so convincingly? She’s always been wonderful in her more lovable and charming roles, but seeing her play someone so calculating and ruthless is a whole different experience. It’s such a refreshing change and really shows just how much range she has as an actress.

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binahearts is a Korean-Canadian published author, content creator, and influencer whose ultimate biases are Song Joong Ki and BIGBANG, but has lately been seen obsessing over Hwang In Youp. Make sure you follow binahearts on IG as she journeys through her latest Korean crazes!