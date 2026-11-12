Yoo Yeon Seok Breaks Into Ok Ja Yeon’s Home In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared stills from the previous episode’s highlight!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

The previous episode ended with a shocking revelation of Min Joon Ho’s (Yoo Yeon Seok) dual nature. As Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) and Min Joon Ho engaged in a battle over the truth, each making conflicting claims, viewers were left stunned when the hidden side of Min Joon Ho, who had earned the trust of those around him, was finally revealed.

Until now, Min Joon Ho had maintained that there was no coercion involved in what happened between him and Kang Ji Sun on “that night,” insisting that he was being unfairly accused. However, at the end of the episode, he did something unexpected by secretly entering the home of police officer Lee Hwa Young (Ok Ja Yeon), who had grown suspicious of him.

Min Joon Ho even wore gloves as he approached the sleeping Lee Hwa Young to avoid leaving behind any evidence. He then proceeded to take photographs of her, carrying out his actions with meticulous care. The way he moved so naturally, as though this were something he was accustomed to doing, stood in stark contrast to the upright image he had presented until then, heightening the tension.

In one photo, Min Joon Ho is seen looking down at Lee Hwa Young with a cold gaze. He takes off his gloves and approaches her with his bare hands, eventually going so far as to touch her face.

In another image, Lee Hwa Young, who has awakened from her sleep, is showing discomfort, raising questions about what has happened to her last night.

Attention is also focused on what truth Min Joon Ho is hiding from Kang Ji Sun and why he broke into Lee Hwa Young’s home. As the possibility that Min Joon Ho, rather than Kang Ji Sun, is the real “liar” comes to light, the battle over the truth surrounding the three characters is expected to enter a new phase.

The production team explained that this scene marks an important turning point in the drama. They stated, “The ending of episode 4, in which Min Joon Ho’s mask comes off, is like the first major turning point in our drama. Actor Yoo Yeon Seok’s hard work and dedication helped bring this important scene to life.”

The fifth episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok in “Phantom Lawyer” on Viki:

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