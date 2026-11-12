Han Hyo Joo And Gong Myoung Reunite As First Loves Turned Agent And Baseball Player In “Your Ground”

MBC’s upcoming drama “Your Ground” has unveiled new stills of Han Hyo Joo and Gong Myoung!

“Your Ground” is a romance about baseball player Kang Hae Hwan (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting former lawyer–turned agent Seo Hee Seung (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field.

Han Hyo Joo plays Seo Hee Seung, a former star lawyer at a major law firm who chooses a new career as a professional baseball agent. Gong Myoung takes on the role of Kang Hae Hwan, a right-handed pitcher for the Miracles who once made it to Major League Baseball but has spent the past two years undergoing rehabilitation following an unexpected incident.

The two first met 11 years ago at Ilseong High School, where Hee Seung was the top student and Hae Hwan was the star of the baseball team. Having been each other’s first love, they reunite years later as an athlete and an agent. As Hee Seung works to help Hae Hwan get his career back on track, the two begin to bring about positive changes in each other’s lives and grow together.

The newly released stills offer a glimpse into their relationship, capturing the pair in various settings. In one still, the two sit side by side in a baseball stadium stand, sharing the comfortable familiarity of people who have known each other for years. Kang Hae Hwan gazes ahead with a composed expression, while Seo Hee Seung sits with her arms crossed and a gentle smile. Their reunion after 11 years raises curiosity about the feelings they may still have for each other.

Other stills highlight the contrast between their personalities. Seo Hee Seung radiates bright and lively charm with a cheerful smile, while Kang Hae Hwan looks at her with a gentle gaze.

In the final still, the two are standing face to face against a backdrop of lush greenery and warm sunlight.

“Your Ground” is slated to premiere in December. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Han Hyo Joo in “Happiness” below:

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And check out Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love”:

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