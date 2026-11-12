Seo Hyun Jin Sets Out To Uncover Yoo Yeon Seok’s Secrets In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills from its upcoming episode!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Spoilers

Previously, Kang Ji Sun (Seo Hyun Jin) and Min Joon Ho (Yoo Yeon Seok) had presented conflicting accounts of what happened “that night.” With no easy way to determine whose version was true, the two characters’ actions and testimonies shifted the direction of suspicion with each episode.

Suspicions surrounding Kang Ji Sun intensified in episode 2 when the lie detector results were revealed. However, the situation took a turn at the end of episode 3 when another side of Min Joon Ho came to light. Then, in episode 4, the reason Kang Ji Sun was judged to be lying was revealed, along with more of Min Joon Ho’s hidden side, heightening the tension.

The newly released stills show a noticeably changed Kang Ji Sun. Rather than desperately trying to explain herself amid suspicion from others, her resolute attitude as she sets out to uncover the truth on her own draws attention.

In one photo, Kang Ji Sun visits an unfamiliar location in the same outfit she wore at the airport in episode 4. She appears surprised, as though she has discovered something unexpected, while another still captures her having a serious conversation with someone she has never met before.

The change in Kang Ji Sun’s gaze carries significant meaning. After being branded a “gold digger” and pushed to the brink of losing even her career as a teacher, she now appears determined, as though she has resolved not to let circumstances control her any longer.

With suspicions surrounding Min Joon Ho gradually coming to light, the key question is what clues the location Kang Ji Sun visits and the person she encounters might hold. Viewers are also eager to find out how the secret she is determined to uncover connects to the truth about “that night.”

The production team also explained that Kang Ji Sun’s actions will begin to change starting with the upcoming fifth episode. They stated, “Kang Ji Sun will begin digging into Min Joon Ho’s secrets in earnest,” adding that her investigation goes beyond simply exposing his lies and is instead a decision to pick herself back up after everything she has been through.

The fifth episode of “The Perfect Lie” will air on November 13 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seo Hyun Jin in “Love Me” below:

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