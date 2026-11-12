Oh Se Young Falls Into Sung Hoon's Arms As She Tries To Eavesdrop On Him In 'What A Boss Wants'

“What a Boss Wants” has released new stills ahead of tonight’s new episode!

Based on a web novel, “What a Boss Wants” is a romance drama starring Sung Hoon as Kwon Do Hyuk, a chaebol boss with zero sense of taste who sets out to find a mysterious woman whose voice he heard on an album, and Oh Se Young as Lee Eun Chae, the lead vocalist of an indie band who becomes the only variable in his otherwise perfect life.

Spoilers

Kwon Do Hyuk was shocked to discover Soo (Oh Se Young), a person who looked identical to the AI singer he had created, on a CD cover he found by chance. He visited India Red’s performance venue to confirm Soo’s identity and chased after her but failed to track her down as Lee Eun Chae quickly concealed her identity. However, through various clues—such as Lee Eun Chae’s suspicious behavior and the red dress found in her bag—Kwon Do Hyuk became convinced that Eun Chae is indeed Soo.

Amid this situation, the newly released stills show Lee Eun Chae on her first day at Kwon Do Hyuk’s office. The two, now facing each other in the roles of CEO and executive assistant, exude an unusual atmosphere right from the start. Lee Eun Chae does not back down easily in the face of Kwon Do Hyuk’s demanding requests. As the two, who have been bickering every time they meet, are now set to work together as boss and subordinate, attention is focused on how their office life will unfold in the future.

In one of the stills, an unexpected close encounter also occurs between the two. While Lee Eun Chae, suspicious of Kwon Do Hyuk’s laboratory, is eavesdropping with her ear pressed against the door, it suddenly opens, causing her to fall into Kwon Do Hyuk’s arms. The two, suddenly brought into such close proximity, cannot hide their embarrassment.

To add to this, Kwon Do Hyuk ends up having an unexpected phone conversation with Lee Eun Chae’s father, further fueling curiosity about what kind of changes will come to their relationship.

Episode 2 of “What a Boss Wants” airs on November 12 at 10:20 p.m. KST.

Catch up on the first episode with subtitles on Viki:

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