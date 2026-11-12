Kang Hoon And His Comedy Trio Face A Crisis Before Their Long-Awaited Performance In “Happy Anding”

Asura is facing a major crossroads after 10 years of struggling to make a name for themselves as comedians in the upcoming episode of “Happy Anding.”

“Happy Anding” is a coming-of-age drama about three comedians who have spent 10 years struggling to make a name for themselves. After encountering a mysterious woman, they set out to find new paths forward.

Spoilers

Previously, comedy trio Asura—Kang Tae Gu (Kang Hoon), Kim Nam Il (Cho Hyun Chul), and Han Jun Seo (Kim Jung Jin)—tirelessly pursued their dream of performing on stage.

The newly released stills show Asura preparing to film “Gag Jirak” for the first time in a while. With Kang Tae Gu’s father Kang Min Ki (Jeon Bae Soo), his older brother Kang Hyun Gu (Oh Eui Sik), and Kim Nam Il’s girlfriend Lee Na Yeon (Moon Hee) there to cheer them on, the trio prepares for their performance with nervous expressions.

However, something seems amiss just before filming begins. Kang Tae Gu looks visibly troubled, while Han Jun Seo appears startled by something. What could have happened to Asura just as they finally get the chance to perform on a stage they have dreamed of for so long?

Tensions also begin to rise among the members. Despite performing to empty audiences and repeatedly having their comedy segments rejected, the three have always managed to keep smiling. This time, however, they find themselves in an unusually somber mood.

Kim Nam Il loses his smile after Kang Tae Gu makes an unexpected remark, raising questions about whether a rift will form between the longtime friends.

The production team teased, “In tonight’s second episode, Asura members Kang Tae Gu, Kim Nam Il, and Han Jun Seo, who have spent 10 years as unknown comedians, will reach their limits. An incident will shake up the trio just as they are excited about finally getting another chance to perform on stage.”

They added, “Please look forward to finding out what decision Kang Tae Gu makes after much thought over the undeniable reality of having spent 10 years as an unknown comedian, and what turning point awaits the trio.”

The second episode of “Happy Anding” will air on November 12 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Kang Hoon in “My Bias, My Boss” on Viki:

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