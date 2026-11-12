NCT’s Jisung Fits Right In With Lee Min Ki And Team In “Crash 2” Behind-The-Scenes Photos

“Crash 2” has unveiled behind-the-scenes photos from filming!

“Crash 2” is the second installment of the hit 2024 drama “Crash,” which made history as the first Korean drama to focus on traffic crime investigations. In “Crash 2,” the Traffic Crime Investigation (T.C.I.) team from Namgang Police Station evolves into a regional investigative unit under the National Office of Investigation, taking on traffic crime cases nationwide.

The newly released photos show the cast members back in character. Lee Min Ki is focused on filming as T.C.I. ace Cha Yeon Ho, while Kwak Sun Young, who plays Min So Hee, flashes a bright smile. Heo Sung Tae, who portrays team leader Jung Chae Man, is reviewing his script ahead of filming.

Lee Ho Chul and Moon Hee are also returning for the second season. Lee Ho Chul reprises his role as traffic crime analyst Woo Dong Gi, while Moon Hee returns as Eo Hyun Kyung, who excels at gathering information and martial arts. NCT’s Jisung joins the cast as rookie police officer Ji Dae Se, who will work alongside the returning team members on their investigations.

Despite reuniting after two years, the cast members said it felt as though no time had passed. Lee Min Ki shared, “When we met again for the first shoot, we even talked about how it felt like we had just filmed together two weeks earlier. We were already so familiar with one another.”

Kwak Sun Young similarly remarked, “Even on the first day of filming, everyone felt so comfortable, as if we had just worked together a few days before.” Heo Sung Tae echoed their sentiments, saying, “It didn’t feel like we were a team reuniting after two years. We filmed together comfortably, without any awkwardness, as if we had just wrapped up filming the previous week.”

As the newest cast member, NCT’s Jisung also shared his experience working with the senior actors. He shared, “Thanks to all the actors and staff members taking such good care of me, I was able to film in a comfortable atmosphere,” adding, “I learned a lot while working with the senior actors, and I did my best every step of the way to show everyone my best.”

“Crash 2” will premiere on November 16 at 10 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Min Ki in “Face Me” below:

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Also check out Jisung on “ALL or NOTHING”:

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